Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu yesterday paid an unscheduled visit to the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

Kalu, who arrived the Correctional Centre at about 1:00p.m, inspected the light project, which is extended to both the churches and mosques to enhance worship, as well as other daily activities of both the inmates and the members of staff.

Inspecting the light project expected to cost over N4.9 million, Kalu who spoke with some members of staff reiterated his commitment to reforms, as well as welfare of the centre.

Kalu’s arrival caused eruption of joy amongst the inmates and staff, with many of them chanting “Kalu for President 2023.” Many of the inmates hailed his continued welfare initiatives despite leaving the correctional centre.

Some of the staffers and inmates who spoke under anonymity expressed their desire for the Senate Chief to become the next Nigerian President in 2023, regardless of the party.

The excited inmates described Kalu as a true nationalist who carries the welfare of all Nigerians at heart.

Recall that Senator Kalu had spent six months at the Kuje Correctional Centre before the Supreme Court nullified his conviction.

Justice Amina Augie who led a seven-man panel of Justices in the judgment held that the trial Justice, Mohammed Liman Idris, of the Federal High Court in Lagos, lacked jurisdiction.