Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has visited leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu, who was arrested outside the shores of Nigeria and brought back home, is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.

In a message on his verified Facebook page, Senator Kalu said the IPOB leader was in good heath and that they discussed as brothers.

The message said: “This afternoon, I visited my brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, Abuja. I met him in good health and care and we discussed as ‘Umunne,’ In 2001, when I was governor, I made his father, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu, traditional ruler of Akwara Ukwu and since then the family has been very close to me.”

Kalu also said he understood that the IPOB leaders has “people rooting for his back home,” while encouraging him “to consider the consequences of certain actions and utterances for the sake of the same people.

“Even though my ideology and his ideology are totally different, God has made us brothers and we can’t run away from each other. I owe him and Nigerians good counseling. Whether he and his family listens to me or not, I will continue counseling him, as I have always done in the past. What we need most is a peaceful and secured society.”

Senator Kalu had also visited the IPOB leader when he was first arrested and held in custody at Kuje Correctional Centre some years.

Kanu was later granted bail by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

