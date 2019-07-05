Okey Sampson, Aba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia, Chief Boniface Egwu, has described Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Prince Benjamin Apugo, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Chief Marc Wabara, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, and many others, as pillars of the party in the state.

Chief Egwu said it is absurd for anybody to undermine the contributions of the real actors and eulogise people who fought hard to destroy the party in the state.

He spoke against the backdrop of a publication which attributed the enhanced performance of the party in Abia in the 2019 election to an APC chieftain in the state, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

Egwu, who spoke in Aba, on Wednesday, said it was ridiculous for anybody or group of persons to leave the major actors, who made APC what it is in Abia, and preferred to give glory to a man or group of persons who engaged in anti-party activities before, during and after the election.

“I read with utmost dismay a publication today (Thursday), in one of the national dailies by a group of persons, who claimed to be APC local government chairmen. These people, as far as I am concerned are agents that worked against the party in 2019.

“They are the group of persons whose mission, according to the report is to push for the ministerial ambition of a man, whose wife was appointed the ambassador of Nigeria to Northern Ireland by President Muhammadu Buhari, in his first term, and who, despite that, polarised the party.”

Egwu said it was clear that Emenike, Chief Paul Ikonne, Chief Nyerere Anyim, among others from a particular section of the state, despite being members of APC, worked for the interest of their kinsman from another party and remained the clog in the wheel of progress of APC in 2019.

On the contrary, according to Egwu, the likes of Senator Kalu, Dr. Sampson Ogah and Onyejiocha traversed the whole of Abia North and beyond to canvass votes for APC; while in Abia South, Chief Wabara held forth.

“Apart from what Kalu, Ogah and Onyejiocha did in Abia North, Chief Wabara, former MD/CEO of defunct Hallmark Bank should be roundly commended for what he did for APC in Abia South, where he went through the six local governments that made up the senatorial, canvassing votes for the ruling party.

“If not for what persons like Wabara and Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu did in Abia South regarded as the stronghold of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state, APC would not have been heard in the area, since many members sold out.”

Egwu said the same was the case in Abia Central, where the likes of Apugo, Senator Nwaogu, Chief Martins Azubuike and others worked assiduously for the interest of the party.

Egwu challenged Emenike and his group to mention one political ward or local government they went for campaigns for APC during the election, adding, “instead, they remained stumbling block to the party’s success.”