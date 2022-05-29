From Okey Sampson, Umuahia
The Senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, picked APC Abia North Senatorial ticket unopposed, after his only opponent, Fabian Okonkwo stepped down from the race.
This is even as the former governor of Abia State has promised to build more roads, small scale industries and medium scale farming if elected in 2023 to represent the senatorial district.
Despite Okonkwo’s stepping down, delegates for the primaries were allowed to cast their votes.
Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Chief Paul Onwuka declared the Senate Chief Whip winner with a total of 777 votes.
Onwuka also declared Kalu as the candidate of APC for next year’s Senatorial election for Abia North.
Speaking after he was returned unopposed at Ebem Ohafia venue of the primary election, Kalu said that his target was to attract 100 roads by 2023 in addition to lifting the people through small and medium scale farming and industrialization.
“In my second term we are going to face industrialization, small scale industries, medium scale farming. The roads are not even finished. We are going to build more roads. This year’s budget, 2022, has not been touched. When we finish with that we will be talking of 100 roads before 2023.”
The Senate Chief Whip expressed gratitude to members of APC in Abia North for unanimously returning him unopposed.
“I have to thank the people of Abia North APC. The bigger business is to face the other parties. I have heard that our traditional rulers, professionals and business people are saying they want to return me unopposed. I want to see what they will do,” he said.
He denied belonging to any faction of the party in the state, saying as the Senate Chief Whip, he was working for the unity and progress of the party and would not have belonged to any faction of the party.
The former governor also denied plans to become vice president to Ahmad Lawan, saying “I have never told anyone I want to be vice president. I am vying to be a Senator of the Federal Republic. If by any means any assignment is given to me I will do it very well. I’m capable of doing any job.
I have never bargained with Ahmad Lawan that I want to be his vice.”
The breakdown of the votes showed: Arochukwu, 236; Bende, 178; Isui- kwuato, 112; Umunneochi ,116; and Ohafia, 135.
