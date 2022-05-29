The former governor also denied plans to become vice president to Ahmad Lawan, saying “I have never told anyone I want to be vice president. I am vying to be a Senator of the Federal Republic. If by any means any assignment is given to me I will do it very well. I’m capable of doing any job.

I have never bargained with Ahmad Lawan that I want to be his vice.” The breakdown of the votes showed: Arochukwu, 236; Bende, 178; Isui- kwuato, 112; Umunneochi ,116; and Ohafia, 135. Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .