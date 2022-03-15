Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has forwarded the authentic list of statutory delegates from Abia State to the national leadership of the APC ahead of the party’s national convention slated for March 26.

The former governor of Abia State in a letter addressed to the National Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and members of the planning committee, said “the motive is necessary to totally avoid the infiltration and importation of fictitious names and designations by some overzealous party men.”

Kalu, in the acknowledged letter, sighted by our correspondent in Abuja on Monday, appealed to Buni to treat the letter as “most important.”

Kalu’s letter with the title ‘Forwarding of the list of statutory delegates from Abia State (APC) to the 2022 National Convention’ reads:

“I write as the Chief Whip of the Senate of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Leader of APC in Abia State, to convey to your Excellency, the attached authentic list of statutory delegates from Abia State (APC Chapter) as required and provided for in the constitution of our great party APC for the forth coming National Convention.

“The above motive is necessary to totally avoid the infiltration and importation of fictitious names and designations by some overzealous party men.

“Accordingly, with the above, our great party would have avoided certain landmines and embarrassing litigations, hence this list.

“Your Excellency is kindly advised to treat this as most important. Always accept the assurances of my kindest regards,” he said.

The list made available to the press has the following as authentic statutory delegates from Abia State: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Former Governor (1999-2007); Dr. Chris Akomas, Former Deputy Governor, (2007-2011); Prince B. B. Apugo (BOT); Ambassador Sam Nkire (BOT); Senator Bob Nwannunu, none serving senator, (1999-2003); Senator Chris Adighije, none serving senator (2003-2007); Senator Nkechi Nwogu, none serving senator (2007- 2015); Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, Member House of Representatives (serving); Ben Kalu, Member of Representatives (serving); Sam Onuigbo, Member House of Representatives (serving).

Others are Nze Esiaga, former Reps member (1992); Iheanacho Obioma, former Reps member (1999); Chidia Maduekwe, former Reps member (1992); Tony Enwereuzo, former Reps member (1999); Emeka Atuma, former Rep (2003); Chinenye Ike, former Reps member (2003); Stanley Ohajuruka, former Reps member (2007), Speaker Abia House of Assembly (1999); Nnanna Ngwu, former Reps member (1999); Nnanna Uzor Kalu, former Reps member (2003); Uzor Azubuike, former Reps member (2007); Arua Arunsi, former Reps member (2007), Speaker Abia House of Assembly (1992); Uche Maduako,

former Reps member (1999); Martin Azubuike, former Speaker (2015); Agwu U. Agwu, former Speaker (2007); Emeka Okafor, serving State House of Assembly.

It also comprises Chijioke Chukwu, serving State House of Assembly; Dr. Mike Ukoha,

serving State House of Assembly; Chibuzo Okogbuo, former Minority Leader Abia (2015); Donatus Nwamkpa, former Minority Leader Abia (1999); Chijioke Nwachukwu, former Deputy Min. Whip (2015); Uche Ogboso, former Minority Leader (1992); Goldy Nwagbara, former Minority Leader Abia (1992); Ikedi Ezekwesiri, former Minority Leader Abia (2015-2019).