Peter Ogbonna Eze, special assistant to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, has won the 2022 China -Nigeria Friendship Award.

Kalu’s aide received the award during an event organised by the Chinese Embassy tagged “The October 1st Award of China-Nigeria Friendship Awarding Ceremony” held at China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, Abuja.

The award which came with a medal and cash prize was presented to Eze by the Ambassador of Peoples Republic of China to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun.

In 2019, Eze also emerged the most outstanding student of University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) Beijing in China.

He was awarded the honour for the most outstanding student in the international degree programme among 2019 graduates during the convocation ceremony, which held on June 25, 2019.

He is a 2014 graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) where he studied Economics.