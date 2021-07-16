From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

A bill seeking to establish a specialised bank to ensure food security, avail youths opportunity to secure loans through banks using their certificates as collateral as well as encourage youths to engage in agriculture has scaled its first reading at the Senate.

The bill titled: “National Food Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2021 SB(780)” is being sponsored by Abia-North senator and Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu.

Aside attaining food stability, the bill according to its sponsor, also aims to reduce the number of unemployed youths and encourage youth empowerment in the country.

The bill was read before members of the Senate on Wednesday by Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi and subsequently referred for second reading.

The food bank concept focuses on tackling hunger, reducing food waste and solving the problem of malnutrition through targeted programmes that seek to improve the availability of food to different category of persons.

