From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

A bill seeking to enhance the nation’s revenue generation has passed first reading at the Senate.

The bill fronted by the Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, is seeking to improve the tax administration system and revenue generation by the government through the establishment of a Tax Crimes Commission.

The bill, among others, aims to complement the Federal Inland Revenue Service in ensuring compliance with payment of tax; develop and implement national policy for tracking down tax defaulters; develop tax compliance strategies; provide for an efficient and effective mechanism in administering the Nigerian tax system and to protect taxpayers’ rights.

The tax bill will also provide education for the citizenry on tax matters; collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure payment of taxes and proper remittance to the Federation Account; provide a transparent platform on all matters relating to tax; sustainable finance and revenue for the government, and execute such other functions as may considered necessary for the attainment of the objective set out in the bill.

The bill was passed for first reading after it was put to a voice vote by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.