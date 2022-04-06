From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

A bill seeking to establish a Federal College of Education in Abia-North Senatorial District of Abia State, yesterday, scaled the first reading at the senate.

The bill is sponsored by the Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, and seeks the amendment of Federal Colleges of Education Act Cap F8 Cap N143 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 , for the establishment of the proposed tertiary institution to be sited in Arochukwu Local government area of Abia State.

Explanatory memorandum of the bill reveals that the it seeks the establishment of the proposed institution in Arochukwu by converting the existing College of Education (Technical) Arochukwu, to Federal College of Education.

Following the reading of the title of the bill during plenary by Leader of the Senate, Abdullahi Yahaya, the bill was passed for first reading after it was put to a voice vote by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.