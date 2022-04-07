From Kenneth Udeh Abuja

Bills for the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic, Abiriba and the Federal College of Education, Arochukwu, both in Abia North of Abia State, have been granted first and second readings respectively by the Senate.

The bills, sponsored by the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, received the legislative favourable assent of members of the Red Chambers during, yesterday’s, plenary following unanimous voice votes.

Second passage of the proposed Federal College of Education, Arochukwu bill comes a day after it passed first reading following its presentation to the Senate by Kalu on Tuesday.

Leading the debate on the bill, Kalu pointed out that the objective was to amend the Federal Colleges of Education Act Cap F8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, in order to pave way for the establishment of the Federal College of Education Arochukwu, Abia State by upgrading the existing Abia State College of Education (Technical) Arochukwu, to Federal College of Education.

Urging his colleagues to support its second reading, the former governor recalled that previous attempts in the 7th and 8th assemblies to upgrade the existing facilities at the Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu to become a Federal Tertiary Institution, failed due to the absence of a bill which seeks to amend the Federal Colleges of Education Act, which this bill seeks to address.

He said: “The bill technically consists of three clauses namely: Amendment of Federal Colleges of Education Act Cap F8 Cap N143 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, Amendment of first schedule to the Principal Act and Citation. We would by passing this bill for further legislative process bring the dreams and aspirations of not just the people of Abia State but all Nigerians, to have access to good Federal Government tertiary education.

Stressing the importance of the institution to the nation’s educational system, Kalu said the proposed college of education will produce competent teachers for secondary schools in the country.

