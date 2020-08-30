Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The people of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State have commended the senator representing Abia North in the upper legislative chamber and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for his empowerment initiative.

Taking delivery of the empowerment items, which include motorcycles and power-generating sets for onward distribution to the constituents, the Chairman and Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the council, Innocent Okoroafor and Obioha Imo Onwuka, respectively, extolled Kalu’s love for his people.

Okoroafor, while pouring encomium on Kalu for the donations, pointed out that the empowerment items would go a long way in boosting the economic activities in the area.

An APC chieftain in the area, Chief Paulinus Anajemba, while thanking Kalu, said many youths whose businesses encountered difficulties as a result of poor power supply in the past would now bounce back to full business.

“Kalu is not only the dynamic leader of Abia APC, but a good representative of Abia North senatorial zone and we pray that God continues to bless him for empowering the 12 wards of Umunneochi,” Anajemba said.

Equally, he commended the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, for being a dependable ally of Kalu in Umunneochi Local Government Area.

Some of the beneficiaries while expressing their joy, said with the empowerment items from Kalu, their businesses would receive a turn around and promised their continued support for the former governor.