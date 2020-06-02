Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The National Council for Democratic Development(NCDD) yesterday hailed the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for its ruling that ordered the immediate release from prison the former Abia Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate,Chief Orji Uzor Kalu.

Kalu was earlier convicted in December 2019 alongside his Commissioner of Finance when he was Governor of Abia State for allegedly misappropriating over 7 billion naira belonging to the state .

But the Supreme Court last month invalidated the conviction on the ground that the presiding judge lacked the jurisdiction to handle the matter as at the time he delivered the judgment.

However the Nigeria Correctional Service refused to release the former governor on the ground that the Supreme Court did not order for his release, prompting the Senate Chief Whip to approach the Federal High Court to grant order for his release.

NCDD while reacting to the order from the Federal High Court that the former Governor be released described the ruling as a new dawn of hope and democracy at work.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Mr. Onu Nweze Prince,NCDD noted that through the judgement the judiciary has reassured Nigerians that it remained the last hope of the common man.

NCDD said “as the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the release of former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, from prison. We hereby join millions of Nigerians across all sections to celebrate a new dawn of hope and victory that the judgement has brought to our country.

“We note and appreciate President Buhari commitments to the fight against corruption that is evidently anchored on the rule of law and respect of institutions. We have prudently followed the entire judicial journey of the case of Senator Orji. Without doubt, only an atmosphere of such can guarantee the rights of all, to seek and get judicial remedy where it is needed.

For the people of Southeast, the judgement and release of Senator Orji is a testament of democracy at work. Senator Orji have served as a bridge and a leader who represents what a detribalised leader should be.

” The Judiciary serves and is regarded as the last hope of the common man. This informs the Fidelity the common man places in her. The judgement has further rekindled this believe and spirit.

“For us at National Council for Democratic Development (NCDD) we appreciate Mr President, our Nations Judiciary and all Nigerians”