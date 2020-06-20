A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former chairman of Arochukwu LGA, Abia State, Hon. Chibuike Jonas, has described the release of the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, from incarceration as good development for the people of Abia and South East ahead of 2023. The ex-council boss who stated this in a statement, said the incarceration of the former two-term governor of Abia State in Kuje should be rather viewed from a divine perspective, “hence every conspiracy is turning to an experience that fortifies and places Sen. Kalu to play more leadership roles in Abia and South East.”

“Right from the moment some notable beneficiaries of Sen. Orji Kalu’s political mentorship and leadership started to fight him, we knew that God was preparing him for another level in leadership. It has become evident that God allowed the former governor, who no doubt laid a solid foundation for the present Abia through a superlative performance while in office, to pass through all difficulties which in disguise prepared him to offer leadership to his people in Abia and South East especially now that issues surrounding 2023 are silently discussed in some quarters,” Jonas said. While imploring political actors to always play what he called politics of “human development,” Hon. Jonas, a close ally of Sen. Kalu, said leaders should emulate the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District whom he said mentored many politicians into greatness and limelight as a progressive politician that believes firmly in human capital development.