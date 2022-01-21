Dana White has revealed his top three MMA fighters of all-time while naming the current UFC champion who’s ‘getting up there’ following his domination in the Octagon.

White was asked about the MMA GOAT debate ahead of the blockbuster UFC heavyweight championship clash between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

He omitted the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Demetrious Johnson as he named Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones as the three best fighters in MMA history.

The UFC boss also praised 170lbs king Kamaru Usman, saying he’s ‘getting up there’ in the GOAT discussion.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“You’d have to go, Anderson Silva, GSP, Jones. Usman is getting up there too,” he said on The Dave Portnoy Show.

Silva, St-Pierre and Jones being named by White as the three greatest fighters in MMA shouldn’t come as a major surprise.

They’re among the greatest to compete in the UFC, with Silva boasting an incredible 10 UFC middleweight title defences.