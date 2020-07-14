Ultimate Fight Championship Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman said he has more tools in his toolbox after retaining his title with a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi in the early hours of Sunday.

Masvidal, who was drafted in to face Usman at just six days’ notice after Brazilian Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19, ultimately couldn’t find an answer to Usman’s powerful wrestling game.

Usman’s gritty display earned him scores of 50-45, 50-45, 49-46 from the three judges after five gruelling rounds.

“Jorge is a tough guy and I give him credit for that,” said Usman. Adding: “They call him ‘Gamebred’ for a reason – he’s always game to fight. I’m just a level better. I have more tools in the toolbox.”

Usman’s victory improved his record to 17-1 and extended his winning streak to 16 fights in the UFC.

“I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” declared the 33-year-old Usman, after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards.

“Gamebred (Masvidal) is the biggest, baddest dude out there right now and I had to take him,” said Usman.

“I know a lot of noise was made about him preparing on short notice, but all these guys are preparing for one guy and that’s me.

“I’m just at a level better. I have more tools in the tool box and when I need to I can pull them out and use them.”