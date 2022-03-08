UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, has given his thoughts on Colby Covington’s big win over Jorge Masvidal.

Throughout the course of his time at the top of the welterweight division, Kamaru Usman has been able to beat everyone the UFC has put in his way – including Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

He’s 2-0 against both men and last Saturday night, he was in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena to see them battle it out in what many described as one of the biggest grudge matches in UFC history.

Covington managed to get the better of his former American Top Team friend, ultimately coming out on top with a decision win. Shortly after the bout came to an end, Usman gave a brief summary of what went down and hinted at a trilogy fight against “Chaos” in the future.