UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, has mocked rival Colby Covington’s accusation that he’s on EPO.

Throughout the entirety of their feud, Colby Covington has been more than happy to conduct a character assassination on Kamaru Usman.

The pair has met twice and while Covington was incredibly competitive in both fights, Usman was the one who walked away with his hand raised and the title intact.

One of the primary insults thrown at the champion by Covington is that he’s on EPO. In a recent training clip, Usman decided to use the accusation for some comedic relief.

“Hey, there’s a reason we’re in this position right now. It’s because we work everywhere we go, so we can’t slip up now. We can’t start slacking off when the rest of the world is aiming for me. So, even when I’m out of commission, I’m still in commission. Getting this work done.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“You know this is just generic. A little hydration mix, no brand, but a little hydration mix. It’s EPO. You know, I’m the CEO!”

Right now the welterweight division is really heating up with the likes of Vicente Luque, Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns and Khazmat Chimaev all being considered genuine contenders for Usman’s throne. Covington, meanwhile, has been linked with a grudge match against Jorge Masvidal, with the victor of that fight also likely to ask for another shot at the king.

Whether you like him or not, though, there’s no way of denying that Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best in the world right now.