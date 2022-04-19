UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman put Conor McGregor on blast and said he’s not relevant in the sport anymore.

Former two-division champion, Conor McGregor, is expected to return to the octagon sometime this year after his recovery from the broken leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 is complete.

While many names have been brought up for his eventual return like a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz, a fourth fight against Dustin Poirier, and a crack at the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira.

One man that ‘The Mystic Mac’ wants the most is the current pound-for-pound king, Kamaru Usman. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has established his space in the fight game as one of the most dominant welterweight champions ever, having lapped the division with multiple wins over opponents like Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Usman has gone back and forth with the Irishman on social media in recent encounters.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Usman responded to McGregor aiming for a shot at the 170-pound title.

“This guy is not relevant. He hasn’t done anything in the sport as of late. So in order for him to be relevant, he has to try to attach his name to someone who is relevant,” Usman said.