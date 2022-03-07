UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, has turned his nose up at a potential boxing match against YouTube star Jake Paul, telling fans at a Q&A session at T-Mobile Arena that he only fights real fighters.

“What? Boo this man one time,” Usman points at the fan who asked the question. “Listen, listen, if we’re going to fight, we’re going to fight a real fight. I’m going to answer your question, if we’re going to fight; we’re going to fight a real fighter. A real fighter,” Usman said prior to Saturday’s UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Usman might not be interested in fighting Paul but the reigning UFC welterweight champion and current UFC men’s pound-for-pound No. 1 does want to try his hand at boxing before the year is out. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has his sights set on a ‘pound-for-pound’ crossover fight against boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez, revealing his plans to box the multiple-division champ on Mexican Independence Day in September.

Before he steps into the boxing ring, however, Usman plans to defend his welterweight title against Leon Edwards. The Nigerian-born talent is expected to face No. 3-ranked Edwards during International Fight Week at UFC 276 on July 2.