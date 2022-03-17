Kamaru Usman has been told to forget about taking a “horrible” fight with Canelo Alvarez.

The “Nigerian Nightmare” is currently the leading pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC but is currently eyeing a move to the boxing ring. He has frequently called out boxing’s leading star Alvarez to a potential crossover bout with the Mexican star having recently become undisputed champion at 168lbs.

UFC kingpin, Dana White is uncertain how many people would be interested in seeing a bout between the pair, however, and has dismissed boxing vs MMA crossover bouts in general.

“He (Usman) is serious about it, he shouldn’t be serious about it,” White told Sky Sports. “I don’t like that fight at all. Everything about it is horrible. It’s a stupid fight to make, it makes no sense. I don’t know how many people would be interested in seeing that.”

“When Conor and Floyd fought it took on a life of its own. Everywhere I went people asked me if those two are going to fight. It just kept building, building and building. It ended up being the biggest pay-per-view ever. Something could come along but the whole Boxing vs MMA thing is silly.”

Usman most recently defended his belt in a trilogy against Colby Covington and could be short of challenges after making another defence of his title against Leon Edwards, at which point he would like to explore facing Alvarez.

The Mexican will be engaged throughout 2022 when he first faces Dmitry Bivol at 175lbs before a potential undisputed trilogy with rival Gennady Golovkin later in the year. Usman believes any bout between the pair could be worth around $100million each and has called for the Mexican to take the fight in the future.

White has frequently expressed his plans to avoid another crossover bout after Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor in a bumper clash. However Usman is confident that he can beat Alvarez and has frequently expanded on the idea of the fight representing a big ‘payday’.

Alvarez’s current promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted he would love to discuss the possibility of Alvarez fighting the UFC champion after the star refused to belittle the clash. “He’s under contract with UFC, but if Dana White wants to do it, we’d love to discuss it,” Hearn told The DAZN Boxing Show.

“I don’t see how Usman would have any shot at all against Canelo Alvarez, but therefore why not. The thing I say about Canelo is, even when you mention Jake Paul to him, he doesn’t belittle these fights. Never say never.”

The 31-year-old boxing star initially dismissed the clash but has now refused to rule out accepting an offer but will first prioritise focus on his boxing legacy with huge fights on the horizon.