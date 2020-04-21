Amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravaging the world, Kamisafe, a leading Asian giant, manufacturer of LED rechargeable products, has disbursed N350,000 to support individuals in Nigeria.

According to Mr. Mbam Goodluck Ebenezer, the company’s marketing manager in Nigeria, the disbursement was to help individuals cushion the effect of the pandemic which has resulted to a month lockdown in the country. Mr. Mbam hinted that Kamisafe is going to spend N20 million yearly on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) across Nigeria.

“ The Asian giant has set aside N20 million to fund social amenities in the immediate communities of the 20 customers who benefits from the community development initiatives”.

He further stated that the social amenities ranges from Street lights to water projects depending on what amenity a community desires. The project he stressed, will not exceed a million naira per community.

Kamisafe intend to commence the social responsibility from this year onward. As a responsible company, Kamisafe has been giving back to the society at all times through, mostly, its products and relevant items such as rechargeable lights, fans, raincoats, umbrella etc. The marketing manager also remarked on the shift beyond that, as they intend to impact more on the lives of people. Another palliative shared during this pandemic is N30,000 air time to selective persons, who requested for assistance via radio programme and on thier Facebook page.

Kamisafe mission has been to light the world and equally provide alternative, affordable energy sources to millions of household across the world. All credit was given to Lucy Xiong, the boss of Kamisafe for making all this happen.