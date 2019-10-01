A power solution that seeks to address acute shortage of electricity supply has been unveiled by Kamisafe, an indigenous energy solutions company.

A statement by the company’s promoter, Mr. Patrick Alexander Briggs, said the firm has developed a vast array of environmentally friendly ‘rechargeable’ and ‘solar’ products.

‘‘With the use of these products, users can enjoy adequate lighting; power supply, thanks in part to Nigeria’s ever blazing sun ‘supply’ and improved ventilation.

Kamisafe products include; rechargeable standing fans, rechargeable table fans, rechargeable portable hand fans, energy saving rechargeable bulbs, solar power banks, solar lights, led emergency lights, rechargeable hurricane lamps, led emergency lamp, led rechargeable hand lamps and multifunctional electric mosquito swathers.

He explained that, the products are user friendly and produced to be children-safety conscious, and proven to be environmentally friendly.

‘‘Man by his nature is a social being. Kamisafe realises this in its mission and to that effect, Kamisafe products are very suitable as gift items. They are also very suitable for corporate uses and can also cater for events.

Kamisafe products are conscious of not being merely in high demand but also committed to rolling out for products that are durable for buyers to ‘get their money’s worth.’ It is precisely in this context that Kamisafe products have undergone proper testing to meet the individual needs of buyers. Our products have the best quality in the market. The battery life of these rechargeable products are strong and are repairable by technicians.

Kamisafe is a fertile ground for investments and businesses for importers, sub dealers, retailers, promoters or direct sales agents. Investors are sure to meet their financial returns expectations.’’