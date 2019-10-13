HARRY KANE is reportedly on a seven-man shortlist to replace Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

The Uruguayan is 33 now and Camp Nou chiefs are preparing for life after Suarez.

Mundo Deportivo claim that the Catalan giants are “dreaming” of signing Kylian Mbappe – but have identified plenty of targets – of which the England skipper is one.

The other five players on the list include Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino – as well as Rafael Leao, Donyell Malen and Lautaro Martinez.