Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have taken their prolific partnership to new heights, with the Tottenham pair equaling an all-time Premier League goal scoring record.

Son converted Kane’s inch-perfect cross with a tidy first-time finish into the bottom-right corner to put Spurs 2-0 up against Leeds on Saturday, after Kane had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

The pair have now combined to score 13 Premier League goals so far this season – equalling a record which had stood for more than 25 years. Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton were the only previous pair to assist each other so many times in a season, during Blackburn’s title-winning campaign in 1994-95.

The goal was also Son’s 100th in all competitions for Spurs, and his 12th in 16 league games this season. Only Kane has scored more since he arrived in north London with 169, and nine of those 12 so far this year have been assisted by Kane.