From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Ibrahim Shekarau in Kano State has rejected the peace deal proposed by the National headquarters of the party.

In a reply letter to the party’s headquarters, entitled,“ Re: Guidelines for the Harmonization of the Party Structure in Kano State,” they insisted that the peace path proposed by the party’s headquarters had failed to capture their submissions relating to the composition of the harmonized leadership of the party at all levels in the state.

The letter was signed by Ibrahim Shekarau,(Senator representing Kano Central and former Governor of Kano State), Barau Jibrin (Governorship aspirant and Senator representing Kano North), Sha’aban Sharada(House of Representatives member, Kano Municipal) and Tijjani Abubakar Jobe (House of Representatives member, D/Tofa, Rimin Gado and Tofa) among others.

The G-7 as they are popularly known, equally lamented that to their utter dismay and disenchantment, “The letter from the headquarters had gone viral in the social media emanating from the state government circles even before reaching us, mischievously paraded as conclusive evidence that the party would be surrendered to the H:E, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s faction”.

They, therefore said that they are opposed to the entire content of the document presented to them by the party even as they affirmed their commitment to the promotion and preservation of the party and its leadership.

It could be recalled that the National headquarters of the APC had, same yesterday, delivered a written document to the warring factions where it presented a road map for the harmonization of the leadership of the party at all levels in the state.

Under their proposal, which they referred to as a bottom -top caucus model of leadership, the party envisaged a Caucus of the party at each of the 44 local government areas of the state.

The party stated that the Caucus shall be composed of serving ministers, senators, reps, state assembly members, council chairmen and deputy council chairmen, commissioners, special advisers and CECPC members from the local government area, including a woman who should be nominated by the governor.

They also stated that all Caucus members must be restricted to only their local government areas while adding that the National/State Joint Supervisory Committee reserved the right to adopt or amend any proposal submitted to it by the Local Government Caucus.

The party also proposed that National/State Joint Supervisory Committee shall comprise of the following members namely Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the leader and assisted by Ibrahim Shekarau.

Other members of this Caucus included Bello Muhammad Matawalle, Yakubu Dogara and Abba Alli while adding that the Committee will sit in Kano and and will have seven days within which to complete its assignment and submit its report.