From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged security agencies to do better in ensuring that students across the country attend school safely.

Reacting formally to the abduction of more than 500 students from Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) in Kankara, Katsina State, the ruling party said that their thoughts are with the victims.

In a statement issued by the Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, yjr APC charged security agencies to demonstrate commitment by going after criminals and denying them the space to perpetrate crime.

The party’s statement reads:

‘Last Friday, the nation learnt of the grim and sad news that more than 500 students were abducted from Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State. On Sunday, the nation learnt again that more than 330 of those students are still missing.

‘This is a particularly sad and difficult moment, not just for the families of the student victims and the government and people of Katsina State, but for the entire country. Our thoughts and prayers are therefore with the victims and their families as well as the government and people of Katsina State.

‘These abductions bring to mind the sad incidents in Chibok and Dapchi in Borno and Yobe states respectively a few years ago where students undergoing their studies and working hard to become tomorrow’s leaders were abducted by insurgents and made to go through appallingly harrowing experiences.

‘As the Buhari administration works harder to improve the security situation in the country, the APC calls on the nation’s security agencies to dig deeper and do better by ensuring that our students can go to school safely and learn all across the country. There is no greater harm that insecurity can do to a nation than to destroy its education and the future of its youths.

‘The APC believes that the security agencies have the will, commitment, and training to restore public confidence in their ability to secure the lives and property of Nigerians. They should therefore demonstrate this commitment by more robustly going after criminals and denying them the space to perpetrate crime.

‘On our part, the APC assures Nigerians that it will continue to work with the federal government, security agencies, governors, emirs, community leaders and all other stakeholders to address and improve the security situation in the country.

‘The APC calls on Nigerians to continue to partner with the federal government and the security agencies so that together we can restore peace and sanity in our streets, on our roads, and all across the nooks and crannies of the country.

‘We pray that the ongoing effort to free the abducted GSSS Kankara students will be successful,’ the statement read.