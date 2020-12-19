From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group of Christian women in Northern Nigeria have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue Leah Sharibu and other girls who were abducted few years ago just as he has work for the rescue and release of the abducted students of Government Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State.

The women who wept profusely, commended the President for securing the release of the school boys within six days and urged the Federal Government to work for the release of Leah and other girls before Christmas.

The women in a peaceful protest in Jos on Saturday lamented how girls who are abducted are raped and killed by the Boko Haram.

President of LEAH Foundation, Dr. Gloria Puldu said the efforts put in by the federal government and security agencies to rescue the abducted students within six days goes a long way to show it readiness to end insecurity in the country.

Puldu called on the government and the security agencies to rescue the remaining 112 Chibok school girls who have been in captivity for the past six years.

She also called for the release of Leah Sharibu, who has been in captivity for close to three years, and other women who are in captivity.

“We gather as women from northern Nigeria to commend and appreciate the President and the security agencies for rescuing these boys within the shortest possible time.

“As mothers, we are indeed happy that the boys are back, but we are pained because we still have a lot of our girls and women in captivity.

“We call on the president, with aloud voice to rescue Leah Sharibu and the remaining 112 chibok girls who have been in captivity in the last three and six years, respectively.

“We stand, on behalf of every girl and woman in Nigeria to demand that government and security agencies should use the same tactics used to rescue the boys to bring back all the girls and women who are still in the hands of their abductors,”Puldu ssid.

The Chairperson of Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau, Amb. Rhoda Jehota, urged the federal government to intensify it’s fight against all forms of insecurity in the country, particularly against women.

Jehota called on the security agencies to adopt new nad modern strategies to curb kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other forms of insecurity in the nation.

“As we approach Christmas, I want to urge the government and the security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property of Nigerians, particularly women and the girl-child.

“Our security agencies must adopt new strategies toward ending insecurity in all parts of the country,”she said.