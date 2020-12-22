From Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal service chiefs have been commended for the rescue of over 300 school boys who were adopted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Kankara, Katsina State.

The commendation which came from the National Coordinator of Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG), Nazir Galadanchi, said the rescue operation was a reflection of President Buhari’s sterling quality in keeping the country safe.

In a statement on Tuesday, Galadanchi, said: “We were all traumatized and anxious by the kidnap of over 300 students of Government Secondary Science School in Kankara, Katsina State on December 11, 2020 by gunmen later claimed to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

“We condemned the kidnap of innocent boys that same day, and were sure of their release with prayers to God for their unconditional release.

“We were excited and rejoicing by receiving the news on Thursday of their rescue following President Muhammadu’s tenacity and resolve to rescue the boys and hand them over to their parents and families.

“This is highly commendable and we salute Mr President for his doggedness and mobilization of the military to make this rescue and release happen. Though the experience of the boys and their families including the Governor of Kstsina State was painful for the days the boys were kidnapped.

“We also appreciate the Governor of Katsina State for his commitment and all he did as Chief Security Officer of the State to ensure the release of the boys. We also extend this appreciation to the IGP Mohammed Ahmed and other service chiefs.

“The military are really on ground for this act of gallantry and bravery they displayed to rescue the boys. We salute them and desire to see more of this for so many Nigerians that have been kidnapped across the country.

“We, however, called on government and religious institution in Katsina State to check up with the boys and ensure any negative doctrine passed to them within the period of their stay with their captors should be disabused and corrected, and also treat them psychologically”.