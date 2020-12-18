The Federal Government says the 344 school boys kidnapped from their school on Dec. 11 in Kankara, Katsina State, were released unconditionally by their abductors.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Friday in Abuja, said no money exchanged hands in the course of negotiation for the release of the boys.

He added that the school boys secured their freedom without exchange of suspected or convicted bandits in the custody of the government.

Mohammed said the boys, who were released unharmed, would undergo necessary medical tests before joining their families.

The minister expressed government’s gratitude to the security and intelligence agencies for the great feat.

He equally thanked the government of Katsina and Zamfara States as well as Nigerians and friends of the country for their concerns, prayers and support.

Mohammed gave an assurance that the Muhammadu Buhari administration would do everything possible to prevent a recurrence of abductions in schools.

He also said the administration would not relent until all those still missing in Chibok and Dapchi were reunited with their families.

The minister, however, appealed to those quick to politicise the issue of security to desist.

“The reactions in certain quarters to the Kankara incident was shameful.

“Some Nigerians went as far as denigrating their government and country in the most uncouth and irresponsible manner.

“They simply threw decorum to the wind and allowed their emotions to take a better part of them.

“When disasters and tragedies strike, people come together.

“We hope the naysayers have learnt their lessons.

“And we hope those who have started trading and politicking with the hashtag ‘BringBackOurBoys’ can now go home as our boys have been brought back, even before their dubious campaign could take off,” he said.

The minister also assured Nigerians that the security challenges facing the nation were surmountable. (NAN)