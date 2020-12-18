By Vincent Kalu

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, urged Nigerians to rise above any primordial sentiments and rescue the country from what it described as a malady.

In a statement, the National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin emphasised that the recent abduction and release of the students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, by bandits was a huge joke

The statement entitled, “Kankara Boys: Now Nigeria is finished!” reads: “Those who harbour any illusion that something is left in this joke of a country called Nigeria must have their eyes cleared after the Kankara practical joke of abduction of hundreds of school boys by Boko Haram bandits.

“The tragedy was Chibok foreplay in 2014, which was a regime change platform but in which previous lives were involved. But with God with his big sense of humor intact, the Chibok practical joke was reenacted a few days back as President Buhari arrived Katsina and hundreds of Kankara schoolboys were abducted by Boko Haram in broad daylight and along military routes like in Chibok. “This time around those who celebrated Chibok to the hilt in 2014 are now in power and fumbled like an amateur comedians in a big revelation that is called terror in Nigeria, is most likely a big scam being played at our expense.

“At a point, presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, who on different occasions had given impression that he had never been too far from the key room of Boko Haram told what he regards to a silly nation that only 10 boys were kidnapped as against 344 figure given by Governor Masari. A more accurate figure would have been given by this administration if their precious cows were the ones rustled.”