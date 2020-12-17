The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) has welcomed the release of abducted students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

The NIFROP, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, on Friday, said the release is a demonstration of God’s faithfulness towards Nigeria and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the respected group, alongside other Nigerians had on Tueaday embarked on a one-day national prayer for the safe return of the schoolboys.

Bishop Garuba had charged Nigerians to return to God in prayers to compliment the efforts of the gallant troops.

And barely 48 hours after, the release was confirmed by the Katsina State Government without payment of any ransome.

In reaction, Bishop Garuba described President Buhari as God’s anointed servant who can not be disgraced by those against the interest of the country in its quest towards sustainable growth and development.

He further thanked all well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers and supplications for the safe return of the abducted boys to their families and love ones.

On behalf of the group, Bishop Garuba also hailed the security agencies that worked tirelessly to secure the safe return of the boys.

He, however, charged all citizens to continue to pray for the administration of President Buhari against those that have constituted themselves as clogs in the wheels of the progress of the country.

Read full statement below:

The National Interfaith and Religious Organizations for Peace welcomed the rescue of the abducted schoolboys from their dormitories in Kankara, Katsina State as a demonstration of Gods awesomeness towards Nigeria.

We are stating in unequivocal terms that the rescue of the abducted boy is indeed an indication that God loves Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is indeed a testament to the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari is Gods servant and can’t be disgraced by those that have elected to be against the interest of Nigeria in our quest towards sustainable growth and development.

The National Interfaith and Religious Organizations for Peace is using this medium to extend its appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his display of sound leadership in ensuring that the various security agencies put in their best towards the rescue of the abducted boys.

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again proved that his stewardship of Nigeria is in the overall interest of Nigerians and not a select few as has been the case with previous administrations in Nigeria.

Nigerians must indeed come to terms with the realization that President Muhammadu Buhari is Gods anointed for Nigeria and therefore all those that have been plotting on ways to discredit his administration should have a rethink and change their ways for the bible states in the book of Psalms 105:15 “Touch not my anointed ones, do my prophets no harm!”

The National Interfaith and Religious Organizations for Peace thank all well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers and supplications for the safe return of the abducted boys to their families and love ones.

We consequently extend our gratitude and commendation to the security agencies that worked tirelessly to secure the safe return of the boys. They have indeed displayed tremendous acts of patriotism and commitment to the Nigerian cause.

Our security agencies are deserving of our commendation for rising to the occasion in this critical task that saw to the safe return of the abducted boys.

It consequently behoves on all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to pray for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari against those that have constituted themselves as clogs in the wheels of the progress of the country.

The National Interfaith and Religious Organizations for Peace shall continue to offer intercessory prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari as he leads Nigeria towards the path of sustainable growth and development.

We are also using this medium to call on Nigerians from all walks of life to stand on the side of truth by extending their support to the lofty plans and policies of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

The safe return of the abducted boys is another testimony of Gods abounding love and faithfulness to Nigeria.