From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the United Kingdom (UK), has condemned the kidnap of students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The British High Commission in Abuja, in a message on its Facebook page, said all children have the right to a safe education devoid of violence.

The High Commission, while calling for the return of the school boys, further said education must be protected from attack.

“We condemn this horrific attack and call for the children’s release. All children have the right to a safe education free of violence.

“We must #ProtectEducationFromAttack.

“#BringBackOurBoys,” the High Commission wrote.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, said he was deeply concerned over the development.

He disclosed on his Twitter handle, @JamesDuddridge, that the United Kingdom is working in partnership with Nigeria to respond to insecurity in the country.

“Deeply concerning reports of schoolboys being abducted from their school in Kankara, north-west Nigeria. Schoolchildren need to be protected. The UK is working in partnership with Nigeria to respond to insecurity. #BringBackOurBoys,” Duddridge said.