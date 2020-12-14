From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

This was even as Guterres urged the Nigerian authorities to bring those responsible for the abduction to justice.

Guterres, in a statement issued in New York by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, strongly condemned the 11 December attack and the reported abduction of hundreds of boys by suspected armed bandits.

“The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families. He reiterates that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of human rights. He urges the Nigerian authorities to bring those responsible for this act to justice,” the statement read.

Dujarric further said Guterres also reaffirmed the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime.