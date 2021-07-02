By Tosin Ajirire

Kannywood has been thrown into a mourning mood as veteran actress, Zainab Booth, is buried today.

Famous for playing roles of a mother, Booth passed away on Thursday after a brief illness, and has been reportedly buried today according to Islamic rites.

Ali Nuhu, a popular Kannywood actor, had announced the death of the actress on his Instagram page, saying she will be buried today (Friday) in Kano.

“With the deepest heart, I announce the demise of Hajiya Zainab Booth. The Jana’iza prayers will hold on Friday at her residence, opposite Premiere Hospital in the morning,” Nuhu stated.

Zainab Booth was the mother of Maryam, a young actress making waves in Kannywood.

