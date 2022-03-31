From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Kano have arrested a 100-year-old grandmother, identified as Furera, for alleged complicity in the plucking of the eyes of an AlmajirI boy in the state.

Her arrest followed the confession of the principal suspect, 27-year Isah Hassan, who admitted that he acted at the prompting of the grandmother.

The principal suspect, who is a resident of Dantsinke layin Rimin Hamza Quarters Tarauni LGA, Kano State, said he met the grandmother through her grandson, Sani Abdulrahman, after in requested for a charm to enable him to disappear at will

He further confessed that the grandmother, after their initial meeting, instructed him to deliver an eyeball of a human being for the preparation of the charm.

‘I then went and deceived one Almajiri, lured him to a nearby bush, tied his hands and forcefully used a sharp knife and plucked his right eyeball,’ he stated.

He added that when he delivered the eyeball to the grandmother as requested, she asked him for the sum of another N500, adding that following his inability to make available the N500, she asked him to keep the eyeball in a safe place and return it whenever he gets the money.

The suspect said he kept the eyeball for three days, only to later discover that it had decayed, resulting in him throwing it away.

Meanwhile, Kano State Police Commissioner Sumaila Dikko has ordered that the case be transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation while assuring the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.