Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Fourteen new persons were confirmed on Tuesday, April 21st, to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kano State.

The Kano State Ministry of Health announced the figure on its official Twitter account Tuesday night.

The ministry said that this brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as to 73.

#COVID19KN Update as at 11:58pm 21st April 2020

14 New #COVID19 cases confirmed.

Total confirmed cases in @KanostateNg are 73.

1 #COVID19 death was recorded.#StayAtHome to break the chain of #COVID19 transmission pic.twitter.com/m9DPwcNW94 — Kano State Ministry of Health (@KNSMOH) April 21, 2020

Kano State recorded its index case on April 11th, a 75-year-old former ambassador who returned to the state on the eve of the state’s border closure.

Meanwhile, authorities at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) have suspended all speciality clinical services due to the pandemic.

A circular to that effect which was signed by the Assistant Director, Information, Hauwa Abdullahi on Tuesday advised patients with complaints besides emergency cases to call heads of department on their respective phone numbers.

Sources say that the suspension affects at least 15 different clinical services offered by the speciality clinic of the Kano hospital.