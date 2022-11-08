From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Fourteen passengers have been killed in a tragic auto crash that occurred in Kano State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) announced on Tuesday.

The ill-fated accident occurred around 7.30 pm on Sunday night at Rege village by Antukuwani along Gaya-Wudil highway, situated some 45 kilometres away from the metropolitan area.

According to the FRSC, the crash occurred after a collision occurred between a Toyota Hummer bus with registration number GML 102 TA, which belonged to KanoLine Transport Service and a private Hyundai Jeep,

The FRSC Sector Commander, Kano State, Zubairu Mato attributed the accident to overspeeding and dangerous overtaking.

He urged vehicle drivers to use the speed limit devices as well as ensure utmost caution as they drive on the highway.

The deceased passengers have since been buried.