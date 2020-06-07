Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Kano State mobile court, presided over by Magistrate Aminu Gabari, has ordered the sealing off of two big hotels in the state for the next six months for violating the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in the state.

The hotels who were sealed by mobile court 5 at the weekend are Mozida Hotel situated at No-Man’s-Land and Royal Tropicana Hotel situated along Zungeru Road.

Both hotels, situated in the Sabon garri areas of the state, were raided on Friday night by a detachment of officers of the Nigeria Police Force in the state, who consequently sealed off the properties and arrested a number of people within their premises.

On Saturday, the police in the state arraigned about 50 of them before a mobile court, while the police prosecution informed the court that they were arrested at the premises of the two hotels for contravening the lockdown order.

The accused persons, who all confessed to the commission of the offence, were fined the sum of N20,000, respectively, as well as sentenced to sweep major streets of the metropolis for two months.

Magistrate Gabari further ruled that those among them who failed to pay the fine as ordered by the court should be made to sweep all the streets of the metropolis for the next eight months, adding that they are to execute the sentence during the lockdown free days

Investigation by Daily Sun indicates that the 4-days a week lockdown in the state is not well observed in many parts of the state.