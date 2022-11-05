From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party(PRP) in Kano State, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, has listed poor leadership, bitter political rivalry and inter-party quarrels as factors undermining the development of Kano State in the last two decades.

Yakasai spoke on Saturday in Kano at the occasion of the unveiling of his manifesto, which was attended by several old and new members of the party as well as youths from diverse backgrounds.

According to the candidate, obstacles to the development of the state included gross incompetence, nepotism, institutional decay and a reckless approach to leadership by those opportune to be in governance.

He insisted that the transportation system in the state was in a bad shape, resulting in avoidable accidents and deaths while lamenting that environmental issues have been abandoned by the government leading to diseases and sicknesses in various communities.

Yakasai said that since the last PRP administration in the state, the state has witnessed a continuous drop in ratings in health and education issues while drug addiction and unemployment have become the order of the day among youths.

He observed that he accepted to aspire for the post of governor of the state with a view to ascend to a position where he would reverse the situation and bring about a better life for the people of the state.

He stressed that under his leadership, he would invite many competent hands to help build a Kano that would match the expectations of the electorates and shine in excellence.

He added that his administration would be marked by an accelerated economic pursuit, and capital development of schools and hospitals while stressing that he would rely on PPP to raise the quality of infrastructure in the state

He also pledged to restructure the state public service for maximum productivity and efficiency, including adopting measures that would solidly promote peace and understanding among the people and further strengthen the security of the state.