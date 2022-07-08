From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Twenty-four Kano residents have been killed by fire incidents across the state in the month of June, the Kano State Fire Service has announced.

Statistics by the Kano State Fire Service disclosed that a total of 135 others were, however, successfully rescued from different fire disasters that occurred in the same month by their officials.

Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, the Service spokesman, in a statement on Friday, disclosed that they equally saved property worth N34.6 million from being damaged by these unfortunate occurrences while regretting that property worth N13.050 million were destroyed by the blaze.

He explained that they received a total of 42 fire calls, 77 rescue calls and 17 false alarms from the members of the public during the month under review.

“We want to seize this opportunity to advise the members of the public to handle fire-related issues with utmost care to avoid any form of fire accidents in the state, especially during the coming Sallah holiday,” the statement said.