Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The management of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano announced on Thursday the discharge of about 40 of its 50 health workers who tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Prof Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe, disclosed that as a result of their negative test results, the medical workers had been discharged from various isolation centres in the state.

He made this known while receiving a donation of hospital consumables and food items from a medical supplier.

His views were contained in a statement forwarded to Daily Sun by the spokesperson of the hospital, Hajia Hauwa Abdullahi on Thursday.

Prof Sheshe explained that ‘it is really a thing of joy to share with everybody the news that the review on the test of those workers who were infected by COVID-19 some weeks ago and [were] put in isolation was just forwarded to him, with forty of them testing negative, no death recorded and no condition attached with the discharged.

According to the statement, Prof Sheshe also said that the remaining ten staff, who are still in isolation, were doing well and would probably be discharged before Eid Fitr as disclosed by their caregivers.