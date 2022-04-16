From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Deputy Governor Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna on Saturday launched the distribution of agricultural pre and post-harvest mechanisation and extension services support worth millions of Naira, under the Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) Sasakawa Africa Association Crop Value Chain Intervention.

The items presented to the targeted 5, 500 smallholder farmers, through their 220 groups, include 244 water pumps, 140 simple planters, 97 rice trans planters, 9 rice mills, 9 destoners, 9 Hammer mills, 9 maize hullers, 9 power tillers, 15 maize shellers, 45 sets of parboiling kits and 6 rice threshers.

110 brand new motorcycles were also presented to KSADP’s Extension Agents, to facilitate dissemination of information, education and improved technologies at the right time to the farmers’ door steps across the intervention communities.

Dr Gawuna said the initiative is intended to proactively improve agriculture in the state through mechanisation and provision of extension services support to the teeming farmers.

‘The core objective of this gesture is to encourage large scale food production in neighboring clusters, towards achieving food security and increased income for the smallholder farmers in the state, which remains a top priority of this government,’ he emphasised.

While expressing satisfaction with the KSADP-SAA technical cooperation, the deputy governor maintained that ‘if this type of partnership can be sustained, the result would be a more effective approach of delivering new, simple and cost-effective technologies and extension programs to serve the needs of all groups of farmers in the state.’

Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA), Country Director, Prof Sani Miko, described the KSADP-Sasakawa cooperation as a huge success story, because of the substantial increase in yield for all crops; Rice, 100 per cent, Maize, 60 per cent, Sorghum, 20 per cent and Millet, 80 per cent, among the beneficiaries, as compared with their production capacity before the project intervention, with corresponding increase in incomes.

He assured that this stride will continue so as to enhance agricultural competitiveness in the state, stressing that this year alone, 270, 000 farmers will be supported.

‘Already, 11, 800 out of the networked farmers are undergoing improved vegetable production training, processing and marketing enterprise skills, while 58, 000 farmers are receiving different capacity building programmes and support in the area of dry season cereals production. The balance will be reached by the wet season,’ he added.

The State Project Coordinator, Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, revealed that the project will unfold several interventions this year in line with its objective to contribute to reducing poverty and strengthening food and nutrition security in the state by developing agro-pastoral production systems.