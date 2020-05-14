Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A total of 874 violators of the lockdown in Kano State have been prosecuted in the 11 mobile courts established by the Kano State Government.

The lockdown is part of measures ordered by the state government to halt the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in the state

The Kano State Judiciary Public Relations Officer, Mr Baba Jibo Ibrahim, gave this cumulative figure during his weekly update on the activities of the mobile courts.

According to him, the violators were sentenced to different sanctions and punishments depending on the circumstances of their case, explaining that some were sentenced to community service while others were fined.

The judiciary spokesman highlighted a store, Garba Karfe Investment Limited, that was shut down for violating the lockdown order, with its operators fined N10,000 for the offence.

“Garba Karfe Investment store was also closed down by the court and were also fined N10, 000 for violating the order” he told reporters.

He disclosed that certain warehouses engaged in the distribution of their wares to customers at night were raided, adding that the owners of the warehouses were prosecuted, found guilty and sanctioned according to the law.

He, however, said that those with genuine reasons for being out on the road during the lockdown period were set free.