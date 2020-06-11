Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Deputy Comptroller, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Kano State Command, Muazu Garba Charanchi, has announced that over 93 persons convicted for breach of the lockdown order in the state have completed their community service.

Speaking to Daily Sun on Thursday, the deputy comptroller said that the persons who were convicted by different mobile courts in the state had dutifully discharged their community service in the metropolis, upon which they were freed as directed by the courts.

Prominent among those who have served their sentences, according to him, were those who were arrested in the premises of two leading hotels, Moziida Hotel and Royal Tropicana Hotel, in the state capital at the weekend.

Garba said that the most of the violators swept the vicinity of the Correctional Service and cleaned drainages in other parts of the state capital, adding that some of the judges, while handing down the sentences, mentioned the exact area they wanted the community service to take place.

He explained that the numbers of offenders of the lockdown order may have been more that the figure eventually sent to them, but added that a majority of those sentenced were fined by the courts and discharged immediately.

Some of the ladies serving their sentences at the Bompai headquarters of the Correctional Centre, however, expressed displeasure over the fact that they were fined the sum of N20,00O and still sentenced to community service.