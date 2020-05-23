Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has reiterated the need for all Muslims congregating at prayer grounds across the state to obey all the COVID-19 protocols as outlined by public health authorities.

The governor on Friday reminded them to keep social distance, to wear face masks and to wash their hands with soap at the designed spaces for Eid al-Fitr prayers.

He disclosed in a statement that he was sending his Commissioners, Advisers, Special Assistants, and heads of government agencies to different locations where Eid prayers would be held across all the 44 local governments of the state to ensure compliance with the protocols.

‘As counselled by the congregation of our learned Islamic scholars, alongside Imams, it is advised that short sermons are to be read during this Eid prayer because of the COVID-19 challenges,’ the governor said.

He enjoined the people to pray for the state and the country in general and to seek God’s divine help in overcoming the disease, enjoining them to quickly disperse to their homes immediately after the group prayers.