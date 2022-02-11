From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, has unveiled plans to establishf 200 milk collection centers in the state, saying the centers would strengthen the diary sector and improve the livelihoods of pastoralists, particularly women pastoralists in the state.

The State Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Garba Muhammad gave the indication while speaking at a multi stakeholders meeting on milk collection centers in the state on Friday.

“This is a significant step in the milk value chain development that will empower our herdsmen, especially women, through ensuring milk quality, hygiene and profitability”. he stated.

“With this development, which will also create linkages with major uptakers, women, the key players in milk collection and marketing will no longer risk their lives by traveling for several kilometers to large towns, to sell their milk at cheap prices,” he said

He added that with improved milk collection, storage and marketing initiatives, pastoralists and the state government would generate better incomes in addition to the fact ithat the Federal government would spend less on milk and importation of milk products

The project consulting firm, Teamwork Global Associates, represented by Peter Barje and. Danladi Ebbah explained that each of the collection centres would be set up on a full plot, consisting of the latest quality assurance kits, cooling facilities, water tank, solar energy facility, feed store, vet medicine store and office,among other things.

The firm also indicated that training would be given to the milk cooperative societies in each area on milk handling and financial management for sustainability.