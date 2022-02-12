From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, has unveiled plans to establish 200 milk collection centres in the state, saying the centres would strengthen the diary sector and improve the livelihoods of pastoralists, particularly women pastoralists in the state.

The State Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Garba Muhammad gave the indication while speaking at a multi stakeholders meeting on milk collection centres in the state on Friday.

“This is a significant step in the milk value chain development that will empower our herdsmen, especially women, through ensuring milk quality, hygiene and profitability,” he stated.

“With this development, which will also create linkages with major up takers, women, the key players in milk collection and marketing will no longer risk their lives by traveling for several kilometers to large towns, to sell their milk at cheap prices,” he said

He added that with improved milk collection, storage and marketing initiatives, pastoralists and the state government would generate better incomes in addition to the fact that the Federal government would spend less on milk and importation of milk products