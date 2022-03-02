By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has revealed that the Mallam Aminu Kano International airport recorded a total of 65,478 passenger traffic in January.

Speaking during the launch of Qatar Airways’ inaugural flight in Kano on Wednesday, the regional manager, Maimuna Tadafe, said the commencement of Qatar’s operations in Kano will improve commercial activities in the state and also revealed that the airport has the capacity to process seven million passengers yearly.

Tafade said Kano remains one of the most important airports in the country, being the airport where the first flight landed in Nigeria in 1922. She revealed that about five international airlines are currently operating in Kano, while domestic airlines like Air Peace, Aman, Aero, Arik and Max operate in the airport at least twice daily.

‘The coming of Qatar Airways is important to us because it will help to connect Kano to the other states and also connect it to many destinations across the world. Besides the connectivity, it would also attract investment and improve the tourism potential in the state. We want to assure you that this airport will be very rewarding and we may want to know that it has a long history, being the first place where a flight landed in Nigeria as far back as 1922. We can cater for seven million Nigerians at any time and we are committed to safety to global standards.

‘We are also optimistic because passenger traffic has improved post covid. In January, total passenger movement was 65,478, total aircraft movement 987, average daily passenger movement, 2,112, passenger movement on peak day, 3,312 and passenger movement off-peak day, 950.

‘The passenger traffic post covid is improving and this is because Kano airport is very friendly and the staff are very courteous. There is also the improved safety in the airport and the town and like I said, we have the capacity to handle up to seven million passengers yearly,’ she said.