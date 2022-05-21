From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Police Command confirmed on Saturday that the explosion that killed nine persons in the state on Tuesday was an Improvised Explosive Device, which went off from a shop that stored toxic chemicals and other hazardous materials.

A statement updating the members of the public on the on going investigation into the tragedy exolained that one of the deceased victims, Michael Adejo, operated an illegal chemical shop.

The police noted that following preliminary investigation, items recovered from the shop included five bottles of different brands of Acidic Liquid, three bags of potassium substance, one (1) Jerry can of mixed chemicals. six and a half (6.5) cartons of Snuff (Tobacco) and five (5) drums of Polymer (chemical).

The statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Superintendent Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa. further disclosed that ” A echnical Investigation conducted by the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) revealed that the explosion is suspected to have occurred as a result of mixed chemical / gas reactions following its exposure to a source of heat such as fire, a spark or increased pressure .which resulted in a combustion/shock waves, creating an explosion.

According to the statement, a number of arrests have been made of persons linked to the collapsed shop dealings in the sales of illicit, toxic chemical substances and combustible materials suspected to be used for the making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)..

They also stated that evidence of purchase was also recovered while adding that investigation was in progress.

Meanwhile the names of the nine persons who lost their lives to the tragedy have been released by the police .

They included Ejike Vincent (Wielder)Michael Adejo (Chemical Seller), Musa Kalla (Tea Seller) Christiana Abosade, Mary, Austine Dada, Madam Owoleke Omo Ben and Bose Oladapo.

In a related development, another explosion was averted in the state on Thursday following the interception of a Mercedes Benz Motor Vehicle ladened with suspected sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)

The police said that acting on intelligence, It went after the ashed coloured vehicle which was coming into the state from Jigawa State,.

The police added, ” The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, immediately raised a crack team comprising Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) and Operation Puff Adder.

” At about 1630hrs of the same date, following a hot chase, the suspects abandoned the Motor Vehicle at Bubbugaje Quarters Kumbotso LGA Kano State” he explained while adsing that ” A technical search conducted by the team revealed that the motor vehicle was fully loaded with Improvise Explosive Device materials.

He added that, ” Two (2) AK-47 Rifles, Four (4) AK-47 Magazines, One Thousand and Ninety-Eight (1,098) Live Ammunition, and Two (2) Pistol Magazines were also recovered. An investigation has commenced.”

“”The Commissioner of Policethanked the Kano State Government, the good people of the State, Sister Security Agencies, Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, Members of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Civil Liberty Organizations (CLOs) and Community Policing Stakeholders for their prayers, encouragement, continuous support and cooperation.” he said.

He urged residents to continue praying for the State, the Nation, be vigilant, and report any suspicious person(s), item(s), movement or incidences to the nearest Police Station, and not take laws into their hands.