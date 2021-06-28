From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The embattled Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the investigation against the Kano State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Idris Rimi, and the directors of the ministry.

Sources familiar with the ongoing intrigue between the Commission and the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure said the investigation was discontinued on Monday June 21, while adding that the Commission certainly could not continue with the probe after it became clear it had touched on a few sensitive interests in the state.

Following petitions, the Commission had fagged off investigations into the procurement and supply of government fuel and diesel in the state, starting from 2019. The Commission equally embarked on the investigation into the award of the contract for the N5bilion Cancer Treatment Centre.

Daily Sun gathered that the Commission had invited the Permanent Secretary of the ministry to their office, interrogated him as well as requested him to make available a number of vital documents that would assist it in the probe

It was gathered that the Commission’s decision to step down the case may not be unconnected with the pressure that had been mounted on the Commission’s chairman, whose job has come on the line

A top government source intimated to Daily Sun that the Chairman of the Commission acted unwisely by embarking on the probe adding that by giving in to pressure to embark on the probe, it was obvious his loyalty to the person who appointed him was questionable.

The source insisted that regardless of whether the controversial probe was withdrawn or not, the Chairman’s position as the head of that Anti-Corruption Commission has been diminished a great deal as a result of the probe.

‘Maga was sacked. Farida was eased off. The truth is that Governor Ganduje has the power to fire and hire and I will not be surprised if Magaji Rimin-Gado’s days are numbered as the Chairman of the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission,’ said the top government source.

